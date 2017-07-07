F.C.’s Butler Featured in D.C. Fringe Festival Production July 13-16

Falls Church’s Miles Butler, a 2010 graduate of George Mason High School, is a featured performer in a Capital Fringe Festival production of Shinka in its world premiere. It is a dance and theater work by Ren Gyo Soh that “explores the mystery of living beings.” In a press release it is noted that Shinka is a Japanese word whose meaning changes depending on the Japanese characters chosen, with meanings ranging from evolution, true value, deepening, burning heart and divine song.

Butler, who played Puck in the Mason High production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2010 and performed major roles in many regional theaters, has studied at the CUNY Brooklyn, majoring in theater, and is coming to the D.C. to perform in the show next week. Showtimes are July 13 at 5:15, July 15 at 2:15 and 10 p.m. and July 16 at 12:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

