Crime Report: Metro Bus Involved in Hit & Run in Falls Church

There were two more hit and runs — one involving a Metro bus — in the City of Falls Church last week according to the crime report released this week. Per the report, last Monday a WMATA bus was struck on N. Washington St. by a white box truck which then left the scene and in a separate incident, a vehicle parked at Eden center was hit by another vehicle.

Also in this week’s report, two dumpsters were tagged with graffiti on S. Washington St., a 28-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for urinating in public and a 19-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for marijuana and alcohol possession.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 3 – 9, 2017

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, July 3, 2:07 AM, a female, 45, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, 500 blk N Washington St, July 3, a WMATA bus was struck by a white box truck which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 500 blk S Washington St, July 3, 8 PM, a male, 57, of Sterling, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and reckless driving.

Graffiti/Destruction of Property, 626 S Washington St (Heirloom Catering), July 4, graffiti was found on two dumpsters located at the rear of the building.

Tampering with Auto, 6600 blk 16th St, July 6, 1:17 AM, officer observed a vehicle with the driver’s door wide open and lights off. The area was searched and no further incidents were found. Arlington advised that they were dealing with multiple incidents of tampering in their jurisdiction and that they had a possible suspect in custody.

Urinating in Public, 100 blk W Broad St, July 7, 2:07 AM, a male, 28, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), July 7, a parked vehicle was struck by a black Toyota Rav4 which failed to stop.

Drunk in Public, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), July 7, 10:33 PM, a male, 50 of Fairfax, VA,was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public, 112 N West St (Mike’s Deli), July 8, noon, a male, 33, of Ft Washington, MD, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Possession of Marijuana and Underage Possession of Alcohol, 300 blk N. Virginia Ave, July 8, 11:18 PM, a male, 19, of the City of Falls Church, was issued summonses for Underage Possession of Alcohol and Possession of Marijuana.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 28, of Annandale, VA, was arrested July 4 by Danville, VA police, on an outstanding Falls Church capias for failure to comply. The underlying charge was Driving While Intoxicated, 1st offense.

A male, 32, of Arlington, VA, was arrested July 6 by Arlington, VA police on an outstanding Falls Church warrant for Assault and Battery.

