F.C. Street Sweeping Schedule Updated

The street sweeping schedule for the City of Falls Church has been updated to include sweeping south of Broad St. on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14, and sweeping north of Broad St. on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The City’s street sweeping contractor reports a large number of vehicles parked on streets as well as debris in the gutters.

City officials encourage residents to park their vehicles off the streets from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the day their area is scheduled for sweeping and to clear the gutter of large debris and yard waste. Doing so helps crews do a more efficient and effective job of preventing more than 200 tons of debris from entering our regional waterways. In addition to moving vehicles, the city says residents can help by using a broom or shovel and dustpan to sweep the gutter pan when debris accumulates, including pollen, leaves, trash, and sediment. This is especially helpful in areas that routinely have cars parked on the street. Debris should be placed in the trash, not with yard waste.

The remaining July street sweeping schedule is subject to change for weather: Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, residential areas south of Broad St.; Monday and Tuesday, July 17-18, residential areas north of Broad St. Commercial areas and municipal parking areas will be swept in the evening and overnight.

