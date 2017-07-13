New Pastor to be Installed and Celebrated on July 13

St. Anthony of Padua Church (3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church), will celebrate the installation of its new pastor, Father Matthew Zuberbueler, today at 7 p.m. The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, Bishop of Arlington will be the principal celebrant.

Saint Anthony Padua Church is located in one of the most diverse zip codes in Virginia, 22041, with a Hispanic and additional Foreign-born population significantly above the state average. The estimated Hispanic and Latino population was the most populous ethnic group in 2010.

“The Hispanic community has a sense of belief and faith that’s very strong,” says Father Zuberbueler, who is fluent in Spanish. “I’m excited because it is a dynamic and active parish.”

Father Matthew Zuberbueler was born on March 14, 1970. Zuberbueler attended seminary at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md. He spent his transitional diaconate at Our Lady of Angels Parish in Woodbridge, and was ordained to the priesthood by Arlington Bishop John R. Keating at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington May 18, 1996. Since then, he has served as parochial vicar of St. Timothy Parish, Blessed Sacrament Parish, the Cathedral of St. Thomas More and Sacred Heart Parish and its mission, St. Bridget of Ireland Parish. He also served as chaplain and assistant principal at Pope John Paul the Great High School and most recently served as parochial administrator of St. Louis Catholic Church in Alexandria.

