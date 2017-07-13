Art Lover’s Choice Event at Creative Cauldron

All Falls Church residents and area locals are invited to attend a different kind of fundraiser with the Art Lover’s Choice event to support Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church). Stop by the Creative Cauldron and view an eclectic exhibit of artwork donated by generous patrons and artists. Attendees can pick their favorite piece(s) of art and will have the option to add them to their collection for just $50. The exhibit opened last Saturday, July 8 and runs until its conclusion with Art Lover’s Choice event on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

Purchase your ticket to the Art Lover’s Choice event and join guests for a reception of light hors d’oeuvres and libations where a raffle will determine the night’s art winner, which is every attendee at the event. Each and every ticket purchased will have a code on it and, when yours is called, you’ll get to choose a work of art to take home. A few surprise items will be live auctioned by a special guest.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments