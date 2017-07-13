Falls Church’s Miles Butler Featured in Fringe Festival

Falls Church resident and a 2010 graduate of George Mason High School, Miles Butler, is a featured performer in a D.C. Fringe Festival production of “Shinka” in its world premiere. It is a dance and theater work by Ren Gyo Soh that “explores the mystery of living beings.” In a press release it is noted that “shinka” is a Japanese word whose meaning changes depending on the Japanese characters chosen, with meanings ranging from evolution, true value, deepening, burning heart and divine song.

Butler, who played Puck in the Mason High production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2010 and performed major roles in many regional theaters, has studied at the City University of New York (CUNY) Brooklyn, majoring in theater, and is coming to D.C. to perform in the show next week. Showtimes are Thursday, July 13 at 5:15 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 2:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 12:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m at Capital Fringe (1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington D.C.)

