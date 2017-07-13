Gov. McAuliffe Awards Grant To Stuart High School

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has awarded a $50,000 high school innovation grant to Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) to develop programs that emphasize personalized learning; in college, career and civic readiness; and alignment with local workforce needs. FCPS was among five school divisions to receive an initial planning grant from the governor.

The FCPS grant was awarded to J.E.B. Stuart High School to create a curriculum to meet the instructional needs of English learners and students with little formal education, as well as providing opportunities for mentoring, career exploration and internships. The instructional program will focus on teaching literacy, numeracy and workforce readiness.

