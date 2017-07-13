Local Dean’s List Recipients Announced

Residents who achieved a 3.5 or higher Grade Point Average have been recognized on their university’s Dean’s List. They’re listed as follows, with those receiving special distinctions noted otherwise.

Kathyrn Derby (Dean’s List of Distinction) – University of Northern Colorado; Jaime Calderon (Highest Honors), Flor Chavez-Cruz and Sheila Evans – McDaniel College; Conor Lyons – Fairfield University; Cynthia Temeles – Saint Mary’s College; Alexa Jeffrey, Jing Luo, Misha Vessali and Michael Winters – Boston University; Emma Axtell, Charles Christiansen and Yiyi Ma – Iowa State University; Nicolas Abbott, Anna Ayre, Christian Bean, Peter Bean, Emily Bernhard, Matteo D’Agostino, Samuel de Vignier-Awad, Alicia Devereaux, Anna Do, Zachary Ellis, Thomas Gittins, Emily Glissman, Sofia Goyonaga-Calatayud, Sylvia Greer, Carrie Gudenkauf, Kathy Jiang, Katherine Katz, Peter Kress, Rebecca Leidenheimer, Priscilla Mariam, Mary Nichols, Eric Nubbe, Nicholas Petrihos, QuynhNhu Phan, Robert Rank and Anne Winebrenner – College of William & Mary; Tyler Gogal and Hannah Keller – Northeastern University.

