Virginia LGBT Delegates and Candidates Gather at Fundraiser

At a fundraiser hosted by the LGBT Victory Fund in D.C. Monday, Virginia state delegate candidate Danica Roem (center), who won in a Democratic primary field of four last month for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in the 13th District, was joined by incumbent Virginia Democratic state delegates Adam Ebbin (left) and Mark Sickles. Roem is transgender and Ebbin and Sickles are both openly gay. Ben Finzel was the principal organizer of the event. (Photo: News-Press)

