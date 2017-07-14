ADU Available in Pearson Square

Falls Church’s Department of Housing and Human Services announced last week that an affordable dwelling unit, or ADU, is available for rent at Pearson Square on S. Maple Ave. The one-bedroom, one-bath unit is 900-square feet and is $1,220 per month plus fees and utilities. The lottery for the available ADU will be held Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at City Hall, 300 Park Ave. in Falls Church.

To qualify for the lottery, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, their total household liquid assets cannot exceed $40,000 and total household income must be between 50–80 percent of HUD area median income ($38,605–61,786 for one person and $44,120–70,592 for two people). ADU lottery priority will be given to current City of Falls Church residents, employees who work in the City and seniors with disabilities.

Applications are available on the City’s web site and at the HHS office in City Hall. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, August 1.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments