Three Marshall High School students (from left to right) Nicolas Hauser, Diego Ignacio and Jonathan Epp will represent the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region along with their team, the Beltway House of Hoops, as a top-seed at the national Amatuer Athletic Union tournament in Orlando, Fla. starting on Wednesday, July 19. (Photo: Courtesy Marty Hauser)

