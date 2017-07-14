Bill Abel’s FIRSTfriday Exhibit Receives Praise from Community

Re-emerging onto the scene after nearly five years with his latest exhibit, Color-full Romance, local artist and watercolor specialist Bill Abel (far right) debuted his new works at Falls Church Art and Frame last Friday. Abel showcased a variety of new techniques as a part his collection, namely that most paintings were done without sketching the designs beforehand, allowing each piece to be produced organically. (Photo: Courtesy Tom Gittins)

