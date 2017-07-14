McLean’s Paul Kohlenberger Receives Community Award

Paul Kohlenberger has been named the Friends of the McLean Community Center (FMCC) organization’s 2017 “Friend in Deed.” Kohlenberger is the 26th person to receive this award “with gratitude for outstanding leadership and support of the McLean Community Center.” FMCC President W. Glenn Yarborough, Jr. presented the award at the group’s annual meeting on Monday, June 5. At the completion of the McLean Community Center’s renovation, Kohlenberger’s name will be added to the list of award recipients on the “Friend in Deed” plaque, which is displayed in the Center’s main lobby.

Kohlenberger, who is president of the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce and of the Historical Society of Fairfax County, is a longtime resident of McLean who is active in a number of community organizations. He has been instrumental in promoting the FMCC through helping establish the group’s website, offering new program ideas, promoting membership initiatives and documenting the Friends history and role in the building of the McLean Community Center (MCC). Some of his program ideas have included the Friends’ 50th Anniversary Reception (held in 2014) and the “Meet the Candidates” receptions, which provide a platform for community members to meet the candidates running for election to MCC’s Governing Board. In addition, Kohlenberger, a two-term member of the MCC Governing Board, served for three years as the Liaison from the Board to FMCC.

According to Yarborough, Kohlenberger has been instrumental in assisting the organization to progress in a number of ways. “Paul always has new ideas to move the Friends of the MCC forward. He goes the extra mile by always making himself available to help – be it day or night. Most of all, Paul’s love and dedication to the McLean community and the Center has always been most evident.”

For more information on Friends of MCC or to volunteer, visit friendsmcc.com.

