RSVP Northern Virginia Holds Orientation in F.C.

RSVP Northern Virginia will hold a volunteer orientation, Friday, July 14 at 11:30 a.m., at the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church), near Loehman’s Plaza Shopping Center.

RSVP Northern Virginia is a regional program that provides individualized support to connect adults ages 55 and older with volunteer service opportunities.

RSVP is the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and older. RSVP volunteers respond to community needs in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

RSVP offers a wide array of opportunities for volunteers including providing rides, support and meals to older neighbors, assisting local veterans in need and helping prepare communities for disasters.

Volunteers with RSVP enjoy flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social events.

For more information about the orientation or about RSVP, please visit rsvpnova.org, email rsvp@volunteerfairfax.org or call 703-403-5360. RSVP orientations typically last one hour.

