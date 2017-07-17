Electrical Panel Causes Fire in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

An electrical panel located in the basement of a two-story single family home in the 3000 block of Crane Dr. within the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood caught fire on Friday, July 14 around 6 p.m. Four adults and one child were home at the time of the fire, with a total of eight occupants being displaced. The occupants evacuated the home prior to suffering any injuries, but were offered and accepted Red Cross assistance.

Units from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue and Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched to the residence at approximately 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival units reported smoke showing from the roof line of a two-story single family house. Crews advanced fire hose lines and located the fire near the electrical panel in the basement. Firefighters determined that the fire had extended to the first and second floor through void spaces in the walls. The fire on the first and second floors was quickly extinguished. The fire in the basement was confined until the power company was able to remove the meter and de-energize the electrical system. At that point, firefighters were able to safely extinguish the remaining fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental in nature as a result of an electrical event involving the wiring in the electric panel box. Damages as a result of the fire are estimated at $125,000.

