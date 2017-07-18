Crime Report: Man Exposes Himself at F.C. Preschool, 2 Men Arrested for Breaking Into Home

A man on a bicycle exposed himself to a woman at St. Joseph’s School last Wednesday evening, City of Falls Church reported in the crime report released this week. The suspect is described as a white male with dirty brown hair in his late teens or early 20s, 5’6″ – 5’8″ with an athletic build and wearing a bicycle helmet, sunglasses and black bike compression shorts with a black bicycle.

In other crime, two men were arrested for breaking into a home on N. Virginia Ave., a couple of lawn mowers and lawn equipment were stolen from various places around the City and there were three more hit and run reports.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 10 – 16, 2017

Drunk in Public, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), July 10, 8:56 AM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Residential Burglary, 300 blk N Virginia Ave, July 11, 7:38 AM, resident was awakened by two unknown individuals inside the home. Suspects fled the scene on foot. At 4:05 PM the suspects returned to the residence and were taken into custody by police. A male, 18, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny. A male, 18, of Falls Church, was arrested for Burglary.

Indecent Exposure, 203 N Spring St (St. Joseph’s School), July 12, 5:00 PM, victim reported that a man had exposed himself to her. Suspect described as a white male, dirty brown short hair, late teens / early 20`s, about 5’6” to 5`8, athletic build, wearing a bicycle helmet, sunglasses, black cyclist compression shorts, and had a black bicycle. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 400 blk Dorchester Rd, sometime between June 22 and July 7, a lawnmower was stolen from an unlocked shed.

Hit and Run, 105 N Virginia Ave (Parking Lot), July 13, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene and left no contact information.

Larceny from Building, 400 blk S West St, July 14, victim reported that several pieces of lawn equipment were taken from an unsecured shed at an unknown time.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk Timber Ln, sometime between 8:00 PM July 11 and 8:00 AM July 13, items of value were taken from an unsecured home.

Hit and Run, 100 blk Falls Ave, July 14, between 2 and 7:40 PM a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), July 15, 2:56 AM, a male, 39, of Reston, VA was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant parking lot), July 15, between 5:15 and 5:52 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk N Oak St, between June 30 and July 15, an edger was taken from an unsecured shed.

Drunk in Public, Drug Violations, etc., 300 blk Hillwood Ave, July 16, a male, 22, of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public, Drinking in Public and Littering. A male, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public, Drinking in Public, Littering, Underage Possession of Alcohol, and Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Building, 900 blk Madison Ln, between June 28 and July 8, a lawn mower was taken from an unsecured shed.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #50 (Hung Café), July 16, a male, 68, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), July 16, a male, 36, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments