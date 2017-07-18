Falls Church is the 2nd Richest ‘County’ in America

By Jody Fellows

Falls Church is the second richest “county” in the country, trailing only Loudoun County, according to new numbers from a 2015 U.S. Census Bureau report.

The independent City of Falls Church, considered a county by the Bureau, has an estimated population of 14,014 as of July 1, 2016 and a median household income of $122,092, less than $3,500 behind Loudoun at the top. The two nearby counties have been trading places at one and two on the list over the past several years.

In third place is Fairfax County with $112,844 and Arlington is eighth with a median income of $104,354. Along with Maryland’s Howard County at number four, five of the top 10 richest counties in the country are in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Also reported by the Census Bureau, 78.8 percent of Falls Church adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to 36.3 percent overall in Virginia, 37.9 percent in Maryland and 54.6 percent in the District.

Other interesting City of Falls Church statistics reported include an average of 2.57 persons per household, a median value of owner-occupied houses of $718,900 and a 29.4-minute average travel time to work.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments