Fairfax Co. Officer On Leave, Cited for Reckless Driving After Falls Church Crash

A Fairfax County Police officer has been put on administrative leave and cited for reckless driving after a February crash in Falls Church that sent him and another man to the hospital.

Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin Roessler announced that Officer Pshko Siteki was served a summons for misdemeanor reckless driving earlier today for his role in the crash that took place at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Patrick Henry Dr. in Falls Church around 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18. Siteki was responding to a disorderly conduct call and was traveling at 68 MPH in a 40 MPH zone without his emergency equipment on when he collided with a mini-van operated by a 53-year-old male driver who was attempting to take a left turn from Leesburg Pike onto Patrick Henry Dr. Both Siteki and the other driver were taken to the hospital, with the driver suffering extensive injuries that he still has not fully recovered from.

“We take the safety of our officers and members of this community very seriously,” Roessler said in a statement. “That is why an Internal Affairs investigation was quickly launched to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Siteki, a two-year veteran of Fairfax Co. police, is currently on paid administrative leave until his court date on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

