FOOD NEWS: New Brewery Coming to Falls Church, F.C. Distillers Now Selling Spirits & Shark Week

New Microbrewery Signs Lease for Southgate

After Falls Church saw the debut of its first-ever — and only — distillery this month, the News-Press has received word of another big addition to the City’s lineup of beer, wine and spirits scene.

Audacious Aleworks, an upcoming new small-batch microbrewery, has signed a lease for two adjoining spaces totaling more than 2,500 square feet in the newly-renovated Southgate shopping center, also known as the Lily Building, on E. Fairfax St.

The new brewery, from Northern Virginia residents Brian Reinoehl and Mike Frizell, does not have an estimated opening date at this time.

Audacious Aleworks | 110-112 E. Fairfax St. | Falls Church

Falls Church Distillers Now Serving Spirits

In more local booze news, effective last Thursday, Falls Church Distillers is now officially serving spirits. The Little City’s new distillery opened its doors July 8 but because of a ABC paperwork snafu, could only serve beer and wine.

Now available in its tasting room ($5 per half-ounce tasting or $25 for three ounces) or for purchase by bottle at its ABC counter are Church Bourbon ($49.99) and Frozen Falls Vodka ($29.99) with gin ($34.99) coming in the next few weeks.

Falls Church Distillers | 442 S. Washington St. | Falls Church | fcdistillers.com

Requin Celebrating Shark Week with Specials

This Sunday, while the Discovery Channel begins its annual celebration of all things shark (including a race between Michael Phelps and a great white, FYI), Requin is kicking off its own celebration of its namesake.

The Mosaic District restaurant will get a shark-themed makeover, with decorations and a week’s worth of food and drink specials in honor of Shark Week. Running July 23 – 23, specials include a mini croque monsieur, a French cheese board, an absinthe frappé and more.

Requin | 8296 Glass Alley | Fairfax | requinbymic.com

