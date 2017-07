By Sally Cole

The Arab American Business Council and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce are hosting a free networking mixer on Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Best Western Falls Church. The event is free and open to members of either organization or anyone interested in learning more.

The Best Western is located at 6633 Arlington Boulevard. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

