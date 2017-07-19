F.C. Council Mulls Next Step on Broad-Washington

The Falls Church City Council devoted time at its Monday work session this week to a discussion about next steps on the Insight Property Group’s Washington at Broad mixed-use project after it declined to grant it a preliminary approval last week. Mayor David Tarter cited the issues of improving its fiscal impact, a clarification of its retail plan, its transition to the Lawton Street residential area, and environmental, architectural and parking issues.

“Personally, I think it is a pretty good project,” Tarter said. The developers have 25 days to respond to these issues. “Progress on its fiscal impact will make or break it,” Councilman Phil Duncan said. “We must give a clear indication of what’s important to us,” said Councilman Karen Oliver. “We don’t want to feed the impression that we’re making it difficult to develop here.”

