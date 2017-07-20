Falls Church Rotary Club Holds 2nd Monthly Meeting

The Falls Church Rotary Club will be holding its second of two regular monthly meetings this Thursday, July 20 at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). The speaker at this Thursday’s dinner meeting will be Rotary Assistant Governnor Suzanne McDougall, who will speak about plans for the upcoming Rotary Year. Participants in the club’s recent Student Music Contest are also expected to attend. Dinner is $15, and all are welcome to attend the meeting.

