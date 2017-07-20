Marshall Student Prepares to Wow at Tennis Tourney

George C. Marshall High School rising sophomore Reilly Tran will be competing at the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) Girls ‘16s National Clay Court Championships to be held at the Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va.

Seeded fourth, Tran is the top Virginia player in the draw. The Falls Church native is well known for being the only player to defeat four-time singles state champion and Virginia Tech-bound Nina Sorkin of Deep Run during her high school career. Tran did fall to Sorkin in both the 5A State Singles and Doubles Championships, but her impressive burst into high school competition makes her the frontrunner to take over the crown in Spring 2018. Tran was also listed as a part of the Washington Post’s All-Met First Team for Girls Tennis this past spring.

The Statesman will receive a first round bye at the tournament before working her way through what remains of the initial 224 player field. The tournament began on Sunday, July 16 and concludes the following Sunday, July 23

