NAACP Hosts Cops vs. Kids Basketball Game & Cookout

The Fairfax County NAACP and Fairfax County Police Department host a showdown for the ages with a Cops vs. Kids Basketball game at the James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church) on Saturday, July 29 from 1 – 4 p.m. Parents and kids of all ages are welcome to join in some summer fun.

During the games, officials from the NAACP and law enforcement will be manning the grill and serving up hot food to those in attendance. School Resource Officers from Fairfax County Public Schools will also have a presentation on appropriate ways for teens to interact with police officers and answer any questions both teens and parents may have.

Attendance is free but donations are always accepted and will go toward benefiting the NAACP’s youth programs. For more information, contact branch president Kofi Annan at president@fairfaxnaacp.org

