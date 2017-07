Flying his way to the finish is this member of the Woodley Warriors Northern Virginia Swim League (NVSL) team, who competed against other local NVSL teams at their meet over this past weekend. The team’s home base is at Woodley Pool in Falls Church, and the swimmer here can be seen executing the Butterfly stroke. His participation must’ve done teammates proud as he persevered through a broken “wing” to compete. (Photo: Woodley NVSL)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments