Classified Ads: July 20- July 26, 2017
Real Estate
|
HOUSE FOR SALE
5729 Norton Road
Senate Realty Corporation
FAIR HOUSING & EQUAL
Employment
Help Wanted
|DENTAL RECEPTIONIST General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Computer/Math Skills Required. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to:
|
DENTAL ASSISTANT
General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to: jobs122@yahoo.com
Legal Notice
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY COUNCIL
The ordinances referenced below were given first reading by the City Council on June 26, 2017; and second reading and public hearing are scheduled for Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
(TO17-11) ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE [1971] REGARDING THE FY2018-FY2022 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM BUDGET AND APPROPRIATING EXPENDITURE AND REVENUE FUNDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018
(TO17-12) ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED ONE HUNDRED TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS ($120,000,000.00) TO PAY COSTS INCIDENT TO CONSTRUCTING, EXPANDING, RECONSTRUCTING, EQUIPPING, AND/OR REEQUIPPING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, A NEW OR RENOVATED HIGH SCHOOL AND A PORTION OF A MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND REQUESTING THE CIRCUIT COURT TO ORDER A SPECIAL REFERENDUM ELECTION ON THE QUESTION OF WHETHER THE ISSUANCE OF SUCH BONDS SHOULD BE AUTHORIZED
All public hearings will be held in the Council Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia. For copies of legislation, contact the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church is committed to the letter and spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).
CELESTE HEATH