Classified Ads: July 20- July 26, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The ordinances referenced below were given first reading by the City Council on June 26, 2017; and second reading and public hearing are scheduled for Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as may be heard. (TO17-11) ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE [1971] REGARDING THE FY2018-FY2022 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM BUDGET AND APPROPRIATING EXPENDITURE AND REVENUE FUNDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018



This ordinance would amend the FY2018-FY2022 Capital Improvements Program to include revenue and expenditure appropriation of $117,300,000 for the George Mason High School and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School project in FY2018. (TO17-12) ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED ONE HUNDRED TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS ($120,000,000.00) TO PAY COSTS INCIDENT TO CONSTRUCTING, EXPANDING, RECONSTRUCTING, EQUIPPING, AND/OR REEQUIPPING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, A NEW OR RENOVATED HIGH SCHOOL AND A PORTION OF A MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND REQUESTING THE CIRCUIT COURT TO ORDER A SPECIAL REFERENDUM ELECTION ON THE QUESTION OF WHETHER THE ISSUANCE OF SUCH BONDS SHOULD BE AUTHORIZED



The School Board requested that the City Council adopt an ordinance to request that the Circuit Court order a referendum on a $120 million bond issuance for the George Mason High School, which would also affect part of the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. This ordinance would request that the Arlington County Circuit Court place the bond referendum on the ballot for the November 7, 2017 general election, and would authorize the issuance of such bonds should the voters approve the referendum. All public hearings will be held in the Council Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia. For copies of legislation, contact the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church is committed to the letter and spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711). CELESTE HEATH

CITY CLERK