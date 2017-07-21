Lake Barcroft Resident Recognized for Heroics

Local hero and Lake Barcroft resident, Phil Horowitz (center) is presented with the Citizen Lifesaving Award by members of Fire Station 10, Bailey’s Crossroads, A Shift this past week. Horowitz received the honor for rescuing a woman who fell into Lake Barcroft on Apr. 3. The woman couldn’t swim and was calling for help. Without hesitation, Horowitz leapt into the water to aid the drowning victim and pull her safely ashore. (Photo: Fairfax Fire & rescue)

