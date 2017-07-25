Crime Report: Property Crimes, Stolen Lawn Equipment & Even More Hit & Runs

There was a handful of property crimes in this week’s City of Falls Church Crime report including three windows smashed at a Eden Center restaurant, a car keyed on Hillwood Ave., a car window smashed at Oakwood Apartments and a fence and breaker box at Cavalier Trail Park was tagged with graffiti.

And lawn equipment was again under assault with another string of thefts in the City, including a mowers stolen from sheds on N. West St. and Timber Lane, lawn equipment taken from a shed on Anne St. Also, on Greenwich St., someone stole a power washer from a garage.

Also, Falls Church’s hit-and-run tally increased once more with another five instances reported.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 17 – 23, 2017

In drug crime, a 25-year-old Falls Church man was nabbed for marijuana possession on S. Washington St. and a 22-year-old California woman was arrested for cocaine possession at Eden Center.

Destruction of Property – 6795 Wilson Blvd (Café Gio), July 17, responding to a destruction of property call, officers discovered 3 windows severely damaged. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 900 blk Ellison St, between 7 PM July 16 and 7:00 AM July 17, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 509 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apts Parking Lot), between 3:00 PM July 16 and 8:00 AM, July 17, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public, 421 W Broad St (Inns of Virginia), July 17, a male, 35, of Lynchburg, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property, 500 blk Hillwood Ave, between July 16 and 9 AM, July 17, a vehicle parked on the street was keyed.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk N West St, between 6:30 PM July 16 and 5 PM, July 17, a lawnmower was taken from an unsecured shed.

Drunk in Public, 400 blk Hillwood Ave, July 17, responding to a call of a person lying on the sidewalk, officers arrested a male, 62, of Dumfries, VA, for being Drunk in Public.

Possession of Marijuana, 400 blk S Washington St, July 18, following a traffic stop, a male, 25, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Trespassing, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School), July 18, a person previously banned from the property, a male, 53, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Graffiti/Destruction of Property, 422 S Maple Ave (Cavalier Trail Park), July 18, graffiti was located on a fence and an electrical breaker box.

Destruction of Property, 507 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apts), between 6:30 PM, July 18 and 8:30 AM, July 19, unknown suspect smashed out the window of a parked car.

Possession of Cocaine, 6757 Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center), July 20, a female, 22, of Garden Grove, CA, was arrested for Possession of Cocaine.

Drunk in Public, 400 blk Roosevelt Blvd, July 20, a male, 47, of Springfield, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Panhandling.

Hit and Run, 500 Roosevelt Blvd (Roosevelt Towers Parking lot), July 20, a vehicle was hit by a green Toyota whose driver failed to leave information. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Parking Lot), July 20, between 11:30 and 11:59 AM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 358 W Broad St (Chipotle), July 19, 10:00 PM, a wallet was taken by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Building, 300 blk Timber Ln, July 21, victim reported that sometime between the end of June and July 8, a lawnmower was taken from an unsecured shed.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk Anne St, between June 22 and July 22, lawn equipment was taken from a shed.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk Greenwich St, July 22, victim reported that sometime in the last 10 days, a power washer was taken from an unsecured garage.

Hit and Run, 301 W Broad St (HarrisTeeter Parking Lot), July 22, between 2:00 and 2:30 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Le Mirage), July 23, a female, 45, of Rockville, MD, was issued a summons for smoking inside of a restaurant.

Larceny from Building, 6763 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness), July 22, between noon and 2:00 PM, a cell phone was taken from an unattended purse.

