Bailey’s Crossroads Plan OK’d With Shelter Relocation

The Fairfax Board of Supervisors Tuesday signed off on a rezoning application submitted by the Weissberg Corporation for up to 370 apartments or condos on Columbia Pike just west of the Route 7 Bailey’s Crossroads intersection. It covers property owned by both Weissberg and the county and a county office building might be included in the development.

The future apartment or condo building would rise up on the site where the county’s Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter sits today. Under a real estate deal the board approved in March, the county will exchange this land for an adjacent 1.49-acre property owned by the developers. As a key part of the approval, the existing shelter will remain open until October 2019 and when a new permanent shelter is built on a commercial property a quarter mile away at 5914 Seminary Road.

This property was the site for an old vet clinic that has been demolished to make way for the new 52-bed shelter and transitional housing facility that’s expected to begin construction spring 2018.

