Former Fairfax Police Chief Injured in Traffic Crash

In the Fair Oaks section of Fairfax County a driver is facing charges after a crash Tuesday involving Fairfax Deputy County Executive and former Police Chief Dave Rohrer in Fairfax.

Rohrer was traveling northbound on West Ox Road just before 5:45 p.m. when 29-year-old Samir Mishra of Fairfax made a left turn onto Polo Drive right in front of him. Mishra has been charged with failure to yield right away on a left turn. Rohrer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. He was in a county vehicle which was towed.

