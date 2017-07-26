McAuliffe: More State Vehicles Transitioned

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe yesterday announced that 319 state and local government vehicles have been transitioned to alternative fuel in the Commonwealth. This announcement exceeds the governor’s 300 vehicle goal by the end of his administration and is a major milestone in the progress toward low-carbon clean fuel alternatives. McAuliffe also awarded Chesterfield County with the Governor’s Green Fleet Award for its leadership in the alternative fuels transition by implementing 50 vehicles and five advanced fueling stations that allow state and local vehicles to visit and refuel.

Alternative fuel vehicles are identified as methods of reducing greenhouse gases and other pollution and their use over traditional vehicles supports clean air.

