Classified Ads: July 27- August 2, 2017
Real Estate
Homes for Sale
HOUSE FOR SALE
5729 Norton Road
Senate Realty Corporation
Employment
Help Wanted
DENTAL ASSISTANT
General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to: jobs122@yahoo.com
FINANCE EXEC SEEKS PERSONAL CHEF
Could be part-time w/no travel or full-time w/travel and minor housekeeping. Emphasis on healthy food. Falls Church area. Can train. Please email cover letter and resume to mcresumes17@yahoo.com
|DENTAL RECEPTIONIST General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Computer/Math Skills Required. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to:
PART-TIME RETAIL MERCHANDISER
needed to merchandise Hallmark products at stores in the Baileys Crossroads, Falls Church, and Arlington areas. To apply, please visit: Equal Opportunity Employer. Women/Minorities/Disabled/Veterans.
Lost & Found
Found
FOUND BRACELET
: A bracelet was found outside of the Panera at the intersection of West Broad and Pennsylvania in Falls Church City on Saturday, July 22nd. Please call Jennifer at with details to claim.
Legal Notice
Public Notice
Dubols Home Care, Inc.
Notice is hereby given that on August 11, 2017, the participation of Dubols Home Care, Inc. in the Medicare program will be terminated. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has determined that the Dubols Home Care, Inc. is not in compliance with the Medicare requirements for a Home Health Agency.
The Medicare program will not make payment for beneficiaries who are admitted on or after June 9,
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA
The City of Falls Church Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, to consider the proposed subdivision of a lot at 903 Lanier Place, zoned R-1A, with total land area of 0.61 acres or 26,421 square feet. The purpose of the subdivision is to create an additional new buildable lot by dividing the existing lot to two lots with the following lot sizes: 11,250 square feet for Lot 5A and 15,171 square feet for Lot 5B.
The application materials can be viewed at the Development Services Counter located at City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, Room 300W, Falls Church, VA, Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). You may contact the Planning Division at 703-248-5040 with any questions or concerns.
This location is fully accessible to persons with physical disabilities and special services or assistance may be requested in advance. (TTY 711)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City Council will hold public hearings at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider the following items:
Yard Sale
Yard Sale
MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE
from 8 am to 12 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2017 (rain date August 6th) at 302 N. Underwood Street, Falls Church, VA. Items for sale include children’s toys, coffee table, chairs, art, clothes and miscellaneous kitchen items.