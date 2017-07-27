You are here: Home » Classifieds » Classified Ads: July 27- August 2, 2017

July 27, 2017 12:08 PM0 comments
By Nick Gatz

Real Estate

Homes for Sale

HOUSE FOR SALE

5729 Norton Road
Alexandria VA 22303
$491,810.
Phone: 202-742-7290

Senate Realty Corporation
909 U Street, NW
Washington, DC 20001

FAIR HOUSING & EQUAL
OPPORTUNITY REALTOR

Employment

Help Wanted

DENTAL ASSISTANT

General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to: jobs122@yahoo.com

FINANCE EXEC SEEKS PERSONAL CHEF

Could be part-time w/no travel   or full-time w/travel and minor housekeeping. Emphasis on healthy food. Falls Church area. Can train.  Please email cover letter and resume to  mcresumes17@yahoo.com
DENTAL RECEPTIONIST General Dentist Office, Falls Church, VA, near West F. C. Metro. Computer/Math Skills Required. Hours: M-T-Th-F 9-4 PM. Email Resume with salary requirements to: jobs122@yahoo.com.

PART-TIME RETAIL MERCHANDISER

needed to merchandise Hallmark products at stores in the Baileys Crossroads, Falls Church, and Arlington areas.  To apply, please visit:  https://www.hallmark.candidatecare.com//  Equal Opportunity Employer. Women/Minorities/Disabled/Veterans.

Lost & Found

Found

FOUND BRACELET

: A bracelet was found outside of the Panera at the intersection of West Broad and Pennsylvania in Falls Church City on Saturday, July 22nd. Please call Jennifer at 203-219-9827 with details to claim.

Legal Notice

Public Notice

Dubols Home Care, Inc.
6066 Leesburg Pike Suite 220
Falls Church, VA 22041-2219

Notice is hereby given that on August 11, 2017, the participation of Dubols Home Care, Inc. in the Medicare program will be terminated. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has determined that the Dubols Home Care, Inc. is not in compliance with the Medicare requirements for a Home Health Agency.

The Medicare program will not make payment for beneficiaries who are admitted on or after June 9,

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA
PLANNING COMMISSION

The City of Falls Church Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, to consider the proposed subdivision of a lot at 903 Lanier Place, zoned R-1A, with total land area of 0.61 acres or 26,421 square feet. The purpose of the subdivision is to create an additional new buildable lot by dividing the existing lot to two lots with the following lot sizes: 11,250 square feet for Lot 5A and 15,171 square feet for Lot 5B.

The application materials can be viewed at the Development Services Counter located at City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, Room 300W, Falls Church, VA, Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). You may contact the Planning Division at 703-248-5040 with any questions or concerns.

This location is fully accessible to persons with physical disabilities and special services or assistance may be requested in advance. (TTY 711)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The City Council will hold public hearings at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider the following items:

(TR17-15) RESOLUTION TO GRANT A SPECIAL EXCEPTION FOR A COTTAGE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN THE R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL ZONING DISTRICT ON APPROXIMATELY 1.25 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT THE EAST END OF RAILROAD AVENUE AND COMPRISING THREE PARCELS (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 52-102-030 THROUGH 52-102-032) KNOWN AS “RAILROAD COTTAGES” ON APPLICATION BY RAILROAD, LLC.

(TR17-26) RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, TO (1) CHANGE THE DESIGNATION OF APPROXIMATELY 51,454 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (4.0) TO LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL( 6.0) FOR THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AT 116 GREAT FALLS STREET AND A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET AND (2) CHANGE THE DESIGNATION OF APPROXIMATELY 26,845 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (4.0) TO TRANSITIONAL FOR A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 51-103-005 THROUGH 51-103-008, 51-103-023, AND 51-103-024) ON RECOMMENDATION BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION

The ordinance referenced below was given first reading by the City Council on June 26, 2017; and second reading and public hearing are scheduled for Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

(TO17-01) AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING DISTRICT MAP OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, BY REZONING A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 51,454 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL TO R-1B, MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL FOR THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AT 116 GREAT FALLS STREET AND A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET, AND REZONING APPROXIMATELY 26,845 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO T-1, TRANSITIONAL DISTRICT, FOR A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 51-103-005 THROUGH 51-103-008, 51-103-023, AND 51-103-024), ON APPLICATION BY DAVID F. & EDITH H. SNYDER AND THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH

All public hearings will be held in the Council Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia.  For copies of legislation, contact the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov.  The City of Falls Church is committed to the letter and spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act.  To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).
CELESTE HEATH
CITY CLERK

Yard Sale

Yard Sale

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE

from 8 am to 12 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2017 (rain date August 6th) at 302 N. Underwood Street, Falls Church, VA. Items for sale include children’s toys, coffee table, chairs, art, clothes and miscellaneous kitchen items.

 

