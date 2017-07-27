Classified Ads: July 27- August 2, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The City Council will hold public hearings at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider the following items:



(TR17-15) RESOLUTION TO GRANT A SPECIAL EXCEPTION FOR A COTTAGE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN THE R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL ZONING DISTRICT ON APPROXIMATELY 1.25 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT THE EAST END OF RAILROAD AVENUE AND COMPRISING THREE PARCELS (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 52-102-030 THROUGH 52-102-032) KNOWN AS “RAILROAD COTTAGES” ON APPLICATION BY RAILROAD, LLC.



(TR17-26) RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, TO (1) CHANGE THE DESIGNATION OF APPROXIMATELY 51,454 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (4.0) TO LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL( 6.0) FOR THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AT 116 GREAT FALLS STREET AND A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET AND (2) CHANGE THE DESIGNATION OF APPROXIMATELY 26,845 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (4.0) TO TRANSITIONAL FOR A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 51-103-005 THROUGH 51-103-008, 51-103-023, AND 51-103-024) ON RECOMMENDATION BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION



The ordinance referenced below was given first reading by the City Council on June 26, 2017; and second reading and public hearing are scheduled for Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard.



(TO17-01) AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING DISTRICT MAP OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, BY REZONING A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 51,454 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL TO R-1B, MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL FOR THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AT 116 GREAT FALLS STREET AND A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET, AND REZONING APPROXIMATELY 26,845 SQUARE FEET OF LAND FROM R-1A, LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO T-1, TRANSITIONAL DISTRICT, FOR A PORTION OF THE COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTIES AT 308, 310, 312 NORTH MAPLE AVENUE & 103 WEST COLUMBIA STREET (REAL PROPERTY CODE NUMBERS 51-103-005 THROUGH 51-103-008, 51-103-023, AND 51-103-024), ON APPLICATION BY DAVID F. & EDITH H. SNYDER AND THE TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA BAPTIST CHURCH



All public hearings will be held in the Council Chambers, 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia. For copies of legislation, contact the City Clerk’s office at (703-248-5014) or cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church is committed to the letter and spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).

CELESTE HEATH

CITY CLERK



