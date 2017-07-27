Falls Church Locals Bike Their Way to Cancer Cure

On August 5 and 6, three Little City locals John Marshall, Andrew Rotherham and Carol Sly will join 6,200 other cyclers from more than 40 states and eight countries as they traverse up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of raising $48 million for critical research and cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Cyclists choose from 12 routes of varying mileage that run through 46 towns. Participants are anywhere between 15 and 84 years old and range from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors who trained for this event alone and everyone in between.

“We are thrilled to be approaching our 38th PMC ride weekend. Seeing our growth over the years has been truly incredible and we look forward to achieving our fundraising goal of $48 million for Dana-Farber,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “We want to wish all of our riders and volunteers a safe and enjoyable ride weekend.”

Many riders participate in the PMC to honor a family member or friend lost to, or being treated for, cancer. More than 820 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered “Living Proof” of the PMC mission to find a cure. The average cyclist trains for three months, solicits 40 sponsors and raises more than $7,000.

No other athletic event raises or contributes more money to charity than the PMC. Since 1980, the PMC has raised $547 million for Dana-Farber through the Jimmy Fund, its fundraising arm. In fact, the PMC is Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor, raising more than 52 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or become a virtual rider, visit pmc.org or call (800) WE-CYCLE.

