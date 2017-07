On July 20, the Northern Virginia Swim League Division 5 team at High Point pool held their first swim-a-thon supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. By the end of the day, the team had raised over $7,500 and swam a total of 116.7 miles as a team, raising awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project and helping others in need along the way. This year marks the High Point swim team’s 50th anniversary and also concludes an undefeated season in Division 5 competition.

