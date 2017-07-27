Sharon Bulova to Speak at McLean Rotary Club

Sharon Bulova, the current chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, will be speaking to the Rotary Club of McLean at its regular luncheon meeting on Tuesday, August 1. The Rotary Club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean).

Bulova was re-elected chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on November 3, 2015. She was first elected Chairman in a special election on February 3, 2009. Prior to serving as the club’s chairman, she was the Braddock District Supervisor from 1988 – 2009. Sharon believes an informed and engaged community is a well-served constituency. It is important that the community has a place at the table when decisions are being made. Community engagement is essential to striking the right balance between keeping taxes affordable and protecting the quality of life and services everyone values.

Fellow Rotarians and members of the community interested in learning more about Rotary Club are invited to attend. Please RSVP to mcleanrotary.va@gmail.com and the club will save a place for you.

