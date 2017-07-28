Fairfax Co. Schools In Need of Bus Drivers

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is searching for full-time bus drivers to join its force of 1,200 drivers who drive more than 16,000,000 miles each year. A bus driver job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at Stonecroft Transportation Center. Transportation staff members will be on site to answer questions and provide information to prospective drivers.

Currently, FCPS has 85 openings for bus drivers.

FCPS full-time bus drivers earn $18.82 per hour plus benefits that include retirement, health, and dental plans; life and disability insurance; six paid non-working days; and a paid training program. Drivers are able to bring infant and preschool age children on the bus with them, resulting in savings of child care costs. FCPS also offers a Savings for Staff program that provides discounts from select merchants for staff members.

Morning shifts usually run from 6 to 9:30 a.m. and afternoon shifts run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Full-time drivers work a minimum of 25 hours a week. Additional weekly hours are available.

In order to qualify to work as a bus driver with FCPS, applicants must be at least 21 years old; have a good driving record; pass a physical exam, drug screening, and background check; complete a five-week training program, take the commercial driver’s license road test, and obtain a commercial driver’s license.

Advancement opportunities are available, as are summer hours.

For more information, call 571-423-3000, visit the FCPS website, or email driveforfcps.edu.

