Marshall Student Does Virginia Proud at Tourney

Last week’s action at the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) Girls ‘16 National Clay Court Championships that were held at the Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia saw rising George C. Marshall High School sophomore Reilly Tran represent her school and state admirably as she went deep in singles and doubles brackets.

In her singles matches, Tran got off to slow start, though she started to heat up in the second set and took that momentum into her following two matches where she defeated all three opponents in straight sets. Coming into her fourth match in the Round of 16, Tran easily won the first set 6-1, though after losing a 7-6 tiebreaker in the second set she couldn’t rebound in the decisive third set as her run in the singles bracket came to an end.

The Statesman was able to advance a bit further in her doubles matches. Tran and her partner charged through the Rounds of 64, 32 and 16 by defeating their opponents in straight sets. Entering their quarterfinal match Tran and her partner were able to secure a tough 6-4 win in the first set, however they couldn’t hang on as their opponents took the second set 6-3 and won the war of attrition in a tiebreaker third set at 10-8.

