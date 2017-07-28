Stuart Name Change is Made Official

By Matt Delaney

The Fairfax County School Board put an end to two plus years of debate and division by deciding to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart High School by a vote of 7-2 with two members abstaining.

The name change will take effect by the start of the 2019-20 school year. As per the sentiment from the “Changers” to completely disassociate from Stuart as a historical figure and his allegiance to the Confederacy, the school’s name will not retain the Stuart name in a new incarnation. With that in mind, the community is looking to take on nearly a million dollars in expenditure to complete the school’s transformation and will also require generous support from private citizens to bring those changes to fruition.

“We met with the Superintendent yesterday and said [keeping the name Stuart] is unacceptable,” Stephen Spitz said. “I’m obviously glad they decided to change the name, but now the hard work begins.”

