Mosaic’s Cava Grill Wins ‘Favorite Fast Bites’ But F.C. Shut Out at RAMMYS

By Jody Fellows

While no Falls Church restaurant took home a win at last night’s Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s awards gala known as The RAMMYS, it got pretty close. Cava Grill — with a location in nearby Mosaic District — was named 2017’s Favorite Fast Bites of the Year, beating out F.C.’s lone representative on the evening, Taco Bamba.

A year after Arlington’s Northside Social, which has a second location under construction on Park Ave. in the City, took home Favorite Gathering Place of the Year and two years after Taco Bamba (and Del Campo) chef Victor Albisu won Chef of the Year, the Little City was shut out at the 35th annual celebration of the Washington, D.C.-area’s restaurant and food service industry.

Taco Bamba may have been the only Falls Church finalist but Mosaic had two other representatives last night, though both B Side (Beer Program of the Year) and Requin (New Restaurant of the Year) lost out to D.C.’s Jack Rose Dining Saloon and Hazel, respectively.

In addition to Cava Grill’s win, the Mediterranean concept’s parent company, Cava Group, Inc., earned the Restaurateur of the Year award at Sunday’s event held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C.

2017 RAMMY winners below:

Employee of the Year: Joseph Cassis, PassionFish Bethesda

Manager of the Year: John Grace, The Hamilton

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Ryan Ratino, Ripple

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: DC Brau Brewing Company

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Upscale Brunch of the Year: Convivial

Casual Brunch of the Year: Republic

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year: Cava Grill

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Proof

Casual Restaurant of the Year: Compass Rose Bar + Kitchen

Beer Program of the Year: Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Cocktail Program of the Year: Kapnos by Mike Isabella

Wine Program of the Year: Charlie Palmer Steak

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Acme Paper & Supply Co., Inc.

Pastry Chef of the Year: Jemil Gadea, Masseria

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: minibar by José Andrés

Service Program of the Year: The Source by Wolfgang Puck

New Restaurant of the Year: Hazel

Restaurateur of the Year: Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, Ted Xenohristos, Brett Schulman, Cava Group, Inc

Chef of the Year: Tarver King, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

