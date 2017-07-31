Mosaic’s Cava Grill Wins ‘Favorite Fast Bites’ But F.C. Shut Out at RAMMYS
While no Falls Church restaurant took home a win at last night’s Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s awards gala known as The RAMMYS, it got pretty close. Cava Grill — with a location in nearby Mosaic District — was named 2017’s Favorite Fast Bites of the Year, beating out F.C.’s lone representative on the evening, Taco Bamba.
A year after Arlington’s Northside Social, which has a second location under construction on Park Ave. in the City, took home Favorite Gathering Place of the Year and two years after Taco Bamba (and Del Campo) chef Victor Albisu won Chef of the Year, the Little City was shut out at the 35th annual celebration of the Washington, D.C.-area’s restaurant and food service industry.
Taco Bamba may have been the only Falls Church finalist but Mosaic had two other representatives last night, though both B Side (Beer Program of the Year) and Requin (New Restaurant of the Year) lost out to D.C.’s Jack Rose Dining Saloon and Hazel, respectively.
In addition to Cava Grill’s win, the Mediterranean concept’s parent company, Cava Group, Inc., earned the Restaurateur of the Year award at Sunday’s event held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C.
2017 RAMMY winners below:
Employee of the Year: Joseph Cassis, PassionFish Bethesda
Manager of the Year: John Grace, The Hamilton
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Ryan Ratino, Ripple
Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year: DC Brau Brewing Company
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Upscale Brunch of the Year: Convivial
Casual Brunch of the Year: Republic
Favorite Fast Bites of the Year: Cava Grill
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Proof
Casual Restaurant of the Year: Compass Rose Bar + Kitchen
Beer Program of the Year: Jack Rose Dining Saloon
Cocktail Program of the Year: Kapnos by Mike Isabella
Wine Program of the Year: Charlie Palmer Steak
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Acme Paper & Supply Co., Inc.
Pastry Chef of the Year: Jemil Gadea, Masseria
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: minibar by José Andrés
Service Program of the Year: The Source by Wolfgang Puck
New Restaurant of the Year: Hazel
Restaurateur of the Year: Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Moshovitis, Ted Xenohristos, Brett Schulman, Cava Group, Inc
Chef of the Year: Tarver King, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm