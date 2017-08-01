F.C.’s Evans Incorporated Recognized for Excellence

By Sally Cole

Evans Incorporated, the Falls Church-based provider of human-centered organizational, process, technology, and operational consulting solutions has received dual industry recognitions from elite programs at the local and industry level. Evans’ CEO, Sue Evans, was selected for the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum’s 2017 Advocate of the Year Award and the company as a whole was named a winner of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Corporate Citizens of the Year Award-Small Business for 2016.

For more information about Evans Incorporated, please visit evansincorporated.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments