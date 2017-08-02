Crime Report: Stolen Bikes, Vodka & 5 More Hit & Runs

A pair of people stole bicycles from The Bike Club in Falls Church and fled the scene in a gold Honda Civic, according to the latest crime report this week. The report says the couple stole the bikes last Tuesday, July 25, and were also seen taking two bikes the day before.

In other crime, five more hit and runs were reported, all involving parked cars, plus someone swiped a $2.99 bottle of vodka from the ABC store.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 24 – 30, 2017

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), July 24, a male, 46, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), July 25, a male, 53, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Hit and Run, 100 blk Park Pl, July 25, between 7 and 8 PM, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by an unknown Honda which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk Pennsylvania Ave, July 26, between 11 and 11:30 AM a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 438 S Washington St, (The Bike Club), July 25, two bicycles were stolen by suspects who were seen taking two bicycles on the previous day. Suspects were described as a white male, tall with a skinny build, wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat. The second subject was described as a white female with blonde hair, a yellow shirt and red shorts. They fled the scene in a gold Honda Civic. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 416 S Washington St (Foxes Music Co), July 24, between 11 AM and 9 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 803 W Broad St (Parking Lot), July 26, between 4:15 and 6:50 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn Parking Lot), July 28, a vehicle parked overnight was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (Virginia ABC Store), July 28, 7:00 PM, unknown suspect took a small bottle of vodka valued at $2.99.

Smoking Violation, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #50 (Hung Cafe), July 29, 2:20 PM, a male, 46, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Trespass, 310 Park Ave (Cherry Hill Park), July 29, 9:00 PM, a male, 65, of McLean, VA, was issued a summons for trespass after being forbidden.

