DMV Services in F.C. Next Week

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ “DMV Connect” service will be located at the Falls Church American Legion Post 130, 400 N. Oak Street, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on August 7, 9 and 10 in the coming week. Services available include provision of Virginia state IDs, veterans’ IDs, child IDs, driver’s licenses, disabled parking placards and vehicle titles and registrations.

More complete services will be provided on August 11 at the mobile “DMV 2 Go” in the parking lot of the F.C. City Hall from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments