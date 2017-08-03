Carroll Named New F.C. Library Director

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields announced this week the appointment of Jenny Carroll as Director of the award-winning Mary Riley Styles Public Library. She began her duties immediately, the day after Mary McMahon retired after 18 years in the position.

Carroll started her employment with the Library in 2007 and rose to lead the Youth Services Department in 2013. In this role, she has overseen a 60 percent growth in participation in the many services, including the popular Summer Reading Program and the new “Read and Roll” bookmobile to serve at-risk children and their families. She has worked hard to build partnerships with City Schools and other City Departments to bring innovative Library programs to the public.”We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Carroll as our new Library Director,” said Brad Gernand, Chairman of the Library Board of Trustees. “We are impressed by her energy, creativity, and innovation, which is reflected in the popularity of Library programs. Her knowledge and experience will allow us to continue the positive momentum we have in the Library, to the benefit of the entire community.”

Carroll holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art from Mary Washington University, a Masters of Information Sciences from the University of Tennessee, and a Masters of Social Work from New Mexico State University.

