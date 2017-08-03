Creative Cauldron Presents Latest ‘Bold New Work’

Creative Cauldron’s latest “Bold New Work” is in development for the 2017-18 season and has begun to raise the funds it needs to produce another world premiere musical.

During the run of the theater’s recent critically acclaimed Bold New Work, “Kaleidoscope,” long time Falls Church resident and Creative Cauldron supporter Jon Wiant pledged to donate $10,000 to the project if Creative Cauldron can also secure $10,000 in additional donations.

Jon Wiant has supported Creative Cauldron and its Bold New Works projects since its very beginnings in Falls Church. For five years Jon sponsored the original holiday production, “A Christmas Cabin of Carnaween,” in honor of his late wife Cay. In recognition of Jon Wiant’s generous support over the years, the black box theater at Creative Cauldron was designated “The Cay Wiant Theater” in 2015. When Creative Cauldron launched the five year “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” initiative in 2014, Jon committed to a $5,000 annual donation for each of the five years.

So far the company has produced three world premiere musicals here in Falls Church by creative duo, Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. Fresh off the critical success of “Kaleidoscope” this past May, the two announce that the Bold New Work coming in the 2017/18 Season will be titled “Witch.” This new musical will examine the demonization and oppression of historical and iconic women from the Salem witch trials to modern day politics. “Witch” is scheduled to premiere in May of 2018.

