Local Non-Profit Announces Event & New Board Members

Homestretch, a non-profit that helps homeless parents with children transition to financial independence, is working with Philomela to present a benefit concert for Homestretch clients. The concert, titled “Still I Rise,” will take place Saturday, August 19 at the the Falls Church Episcopal Church (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) and will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a reception to follow. The concert will feature songs, poetry and narration of empowerment for and about women and the under-­represented, including those who rose to inspire and change American History and who confronted the issues of slavery, immigration, family planning, labor and workforce and voting rights

In other Homestretch news, the organization recently elected four new members to its Board of Directors for three-year terms, including: David Chavern, president and chief executive officer of News Media Alliance and American Press Institute; Lisa D’Ambrosio-Irons, vice president/relationship manager for Access National Bank, who has served in the banking industry for 25 years, and is also the chair of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce; Michael Leavitt, PE, Principal with general contractor John Moriarty and Associates; and Amy Thorn, CPA, Assurance Partner with BDO in Greater Washington, D.C.

“Our newly elected Board members bring a breadth of experience, energy, and passion to the table,” said Christopher Fay, executive director of Homestretch. “We look forward to their contributions in advancing our mission to empower families to rebuild their lives.”

