Come out and see Big Bang Boom perform at the McLean Central Park Gazebo (1468 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean) on Sunday, August 6 at 5 p.m. Big Bang Boom’s live show is high-energy, and both parents and children find it hard to stay in their seats. From calling the kids up on stage for the “SpongeBob Chorus” to the “Parents vs. Kids Hokey-Pokey Challenge,” Big Bang Boom has made certain that there is no sitting down at their fun and energetic show.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments