Technical School Fundraises for Alma Mater

Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in conjunction with the school’s Alumni Association of North America (GAA) “Giants” raised about $25,000 to benefit their GSTS alma mater at their 10th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner Dance and Convention last weekend.

Nearly 120 people, including alumni, family and friends of GSTS, gathered at the Marriott Fairview Park in Falls Church for the event, which also launched GAA’s year-long fundraising campaign to raise funds for sanitation upgrade projects at the school in Takoradi, Ghana.

In his welcoming remarks to the Giants (alumni of GSTS) and guests at the event, themed “The Role of the GAA – Past, Present and Future,” GAA-North America President Giant Emmanuel (Lee) Idun, PhD, reminded members that, “Our mission is to foster growth, academic and infrastructure development, as well as student motivation at our alma mater.”

Keynote speaker and current GSTS Headmaster Mr. Samuel K. Essel toured Worcester Technical High School in Worcester, Massachusetts, as well as Brooklyn Technical High School, Park Slope Middle School and the Brooklyn School of Arts in New York City during his brief stay in the United States. He also met with Mr. John T. Shea, CEO – Division of School Facilities-NYCDOE and Executives of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation. In his speech at the event Mr. Essel said that “The arranged visits to some selected high schools in the US have brought to the fore some experiences that will be utilized in the running of GSTS”.

