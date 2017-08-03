‘All of Us’ Journey Makes Pit-Stop at Eden Center

Boat People SOS (BPSOS), a Vietnamese-American non-profit organization, is partnering with the National Institute of Health’s All of Us Journey at Eden Center in Falls Church this Friday, August 4 from noon – 5 p.m. The All of Us Journey is a traveling exhibit to raise awareness about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to gather data from over a million people living in the U.S. to accelerate research and improve health. (Photo: Courtesy Wondros)

