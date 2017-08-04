Falls Church Resident Wins Trip to Hawaii in Habitat for Humanity Sweepstakes

Falls Church resident Carrie Le was the winner of Marketplace Events’ Hawaii Build + Beach Sweepstakes that will send her and her guest, Phong Le, to Hawaii as a part of the Habitat for Humanity West Hawaii “Blitz Build” where she will help build ten homes alongside volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.

“This was my first time attending the home show and I was more than happy to provide a donation to Habitat for Humanity as it’s an organization I’ve always admired,” Le said. “It was a total shock to learn that we won this trip to an amazing location and get the chance to build homes and give back to a great cause at the same time! We’re so excited to have this experience.”

Le entered the sweepstakes by donating to Habitat for Humanity when purchasing tickets for the Capital Remodel + Garden Show, hosted by Marketplace Events, in February 2017. She and her guest were flown out to Kona, a town on the big island of the Hawaiian islands, for a 10-day trip that featured unique cultural demonstrations and local music and entertainment performances, along with helping build homes.

“We at Marketplace Events are excited for Carrie Le to have this amazing opportunity to build with Habitat for Humanity West Hawaii,” CEO of Marketplace Events, Tom Baugh, said. “We were proud to help raise funds through this Sweepstakes and also via our workplace giving campaign this past May that raised nearly $50,000 to help create a world where everyone has a home of which they can be proud.”

More than $25,000 was raised for Habitat for Humanity through the Sweepstakes that ran until April 11, 2017 with 1,057 donors from United States and Canadian Home Shows and many mail-in entries

