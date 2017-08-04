Local Resident Made Fellow From Welsh Law School

Local resident Gareth Howell was made Honorary Fellow from the Law School of the University of Aberystwyth in Wales on July 20, 2017

Howell, an active member of the Falls Church City community, hails from Wales. He is an Aberystwyth law graduate and has shown innovative leadership in devising practical solutions to problems in countries facing extreme transitions in national life. Besides his extensive impactful work with international development and financial organizations, Howell was also a Magistrate in Wales and drafted early proposals for Welsh constitution development, eventually enacted in 1999. For these contributions, Howell was the commencement speaker at the Law School graduation and was conferred an Honorary Fellowship and received a well-deserved standing ovation.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments